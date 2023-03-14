The Indianapolis Colts have made NFL history with their latest signing. Indianapolis has agreed to terms with former Super Bowl champion kicker Matt Gay, according to Peter Schrager.

Gay is set to sign a four-year contract with the Colts when the NFL league year begins Wednesday. NFL insider Tom Pelissero adds that the contract is worth a total of $22.5 million, a record for a kicker.

Once he signs, Gay becomes one of the league’s highest-paid kickers. He joins the likes of Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell, Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo, and Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker.

Gay joins the Colts from the Los Angeles Rams. He won the Super Bowl with the Rams in the 2021 season over the Cincinnati Bengals. He also had an incredibly successful 2022 season despite Los Angeles’s struggles.

Gay missed just two field goals this past season, both from 50+ yards. Furthermore, the former Super Bowl champion missed just one extra point all season long.

In fact, Gay has missed just six field goals over the last three seasons combined. He has maintained a field goal percentage of at least 93% in each of the last two seasons.

While it wasn’t their most pressing issue, kicking wasn’t a strong suit for the Colts in 2022. Chase McLaughlin played 16 games as the team’s primary kicker. He missed six field goals last year, connecting on 83.3% of his kicks.

The Colts are bringing in a kicker with a history of consistency, and paying a hefty price tag to do so. If Gay continues his consistent form in Indianapolis, this will be a worthwhile gamble for the team.