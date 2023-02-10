The Indianapolis Colts’ search for a new coach has taken excruciatingly long to finish. While other teams have settled on their selections, the team still hasn’t figured out exactly what they want. After weeks of waiting, Jim Irsay the team has cut their shortlist of candidates by three, per Jeremy Fowler. The casualties? New York Giants OC Mike Kafka, Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan, and Giants DC Wink Martindale.

“#Colts have begun narrowing down the field. Giants OC Mike Kafka, a finalist in AZ, is out of the running in Indy, per source — as is Bengals OC Brian Callahan (per @AlbertBreer) and Giants DC Wink Martingale [sic] (per@MikeSilver)”

The Colts are now choosing between interim coach Jeff Saturday, Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen, ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia, Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn, and Los Angeles Rams DC Raheem Morris. Indy is taking their sweet time choosing a new coach, much to the chagrin of fans. There’s also some that wonder about Saturday’s status, considering his lack of credentials compared to his competitors.

Last season was a catastrophic season for the Colts, considering their expectations. They came into the season as potential dark-horse contenders, having just added Matt Ryan. However, injuries and regression from nearly every position group doomed Indy’s plans for a Super Bowl run. Ryan was benched in the middle of the year, and Frank Reich was eventually fired from his position.

Jim Irsay and the Colts now have a ton of questions to answer about their abilities. Can they bounce back from this incredibly disappointing year?