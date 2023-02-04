Jeff Saturday wasn’t very successful in his time as the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach. But he has a major supporter in Colts’ owner Jim Irsay, and that can be enough to land him the permanent head coaching position in Indianapolis.

The Colts have been on an extensive search for their next head coach, including interviewing Saturday. But for all their interviews, Saturday’s name has continued to creep to the top, via The Ringer’s Ben Solak.

“My sense from speaking to league personnel and people close to the Colts’ search is that team owner Jim Irsay wants to hire interim head coach Jeff Saturday as the permanent head coach,” Solak said. “That is the expected outcome.”

Jeff Saturday became the Colts’ interim head coach after Indianapolis fired Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start. The Colts won their first game under Saturday against the Raiders. Indianapolis proceeded to end the year on a seven-game losing streak, dropping Saturday’s career record to 1-7.

Prior to the Colts, Saturday had not coached at the college or NFL level. He looked out of his league at times and came with no true coaching experience.

Still, Saturday is a former Colt himself and that bodes well in the eyes of Jim Irsay. Saturday spent 13 years as the Colts center. He made the Pro Bowl six times, was elected All-Pro twice and was a member of Indy’s 2007 Super Bowl winning team.

Saturday wasn’t very good in his first year as an NFL head coach. But he is a Colts man through and through. Irsay likes that.