Colts to sign former Browns kicker after cutting Rodrigo Blankenship

The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday and it didn’t take them long to find a replacement. The Colts had a series of kickers at the facility on Tuesday to workout for the vacancy, and according to Tom Pelissero, they’re expected to sign former Cleveland Browns place kicker Chase McLaughlin.

The #Colts are signing kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad, per sources. So after cutting Rodrigo Blankenship, Indy adds two guys it knows — McLaughlin was there in 2019, Havrisik in rookie camp — and plan to elevate one for Sunday at Jacksonville — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

McLaughlin has been a journeyman kicker throughout his NFL career. Most recently, the 26-year-old served as the Cleveland Browns’ kicker in 2021, featuring in 16 games for the team. He went 15-for-21 on field goal attempts and 36-for-37 on extra points, but was not retained in 2022.

It appears he beat out various other veterans whom the Colts were considering, including Matthew Wright, Josh Lambo, and Michael Badgley.

The Colts waived Blankenship on Tuesday after the glasses-donning kicker shanked a 42-yard game-winner against the Houston Texans. The Colts ended up tying that game, during which Blankenship also sent two kickoffs out of bounds.

The longtime Georgia kicker only lasted one week into the 2022 NFL season after injuries limited him to just five games last year. Blankenship sustained a hip injury in warmups ahead of Week 6 last season and missed the remainder of the season. He wasn’t sharp in Sunday’s return to action, prompting the Colts to explore, and eventually settle for, alternative solutions.

McLaughlin has spent time with the Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns across three seasons in the league. In his career, he’s converted 37-of-49 field goal attempts and 67-of-69 extra-point kicks.