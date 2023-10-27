The Indianapolis Colts are mulling cornerback Kenny Moore's role for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

The Colts currently have a decimated outside cornerback corps. Dallis Flowers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Indy's 29-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

On the other hand, rookie cornerback Julius Brents sat out their Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns. Darrell Baker, Jr. filled in for Brents but committed two costly penalties in Indy's 39-38 loss. Julius Brents' quad injury makes him questionable for the game against the Saints.

Will the Colts move Kenny Moore to outside cornerback against the Saints? Indy defensive coordinator Gus Bradley feels they have a better chance of winning with Moore playing on the inside, per Colts.com's JJ Stankevitz.

“Obviously, Kenny can play outside, but now the inside portion and how valuable he is on the inside – now you're getting him out there in 11 personnel and then at nickel – all the pieces to that,” Gus Bradley said.

“I'm not going to lie, I think we looked at that. We're still discussing what's the best for the team. I would anticipate him probably playing more inside just because he's so valuable for us there,” Bradley concluded.

Kenny Moore has been one of the NFL's best slot cornerbacks in the past few years. He had a fine two-year stretch from 2020 to 2021. He racked up a combined eight interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 25 passes defensed during that two-year time frame.

Kenny Moore and the Colts' secondary must step up against the Saints so they could end their two-game losing streak.