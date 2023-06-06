Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has finally broken his silence amid the ongoing investigation by the NFL of his alleged gambling activities. In an Instagram post shared Monday night, Rodgers expressed his disappointment and offered an apology for his poor decisions, without specifically mentioning anything about gambling.

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to plan in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”

A report by Matt Rybaltowski of Sports Handle revealed that Rodgers is being investigated by the NFL for potential violation of the league's policy on gambling. A sportsbook account was allegedly used by an associate of Rodgers to place over 100 bets, including some on games played by Indianapolis.

If proven guilty of violating the league's gambling policy, it could potentially mean the end of Rodgers' NFL career, considering the volume of wagers being investigated.

Rodgers signed a four-year deal worth $3.44 million with the Colts back in 2020. He was selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (211th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.