Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is reportedly the player that is under investigation for multiple gambling infractions, according to Destin Adams of Sports Illustrated.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that a Colts player is being investigated for “pervasive” activity, and an anonymous source alleges that the indiscretions involve betting on Colts games.

Isaiah Rodgers has been in the NFL since the 2020 season. In his third season, he earned a larger role with the team, starting in nine of the Colts' 17 games, playing in 15 of them, according to Pro Football Reference. Rodgers had one start in his career prior to the 2022 season. If he is indeed the player under investigation, and he is found to be in violation, his career could be in jeopardy.

This would not be the first time a player gets in trouble for gambling-related issues. Multiple members of the Detroit Lions, most notably second year wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was suspended for six games. A Washington Commanders player was also punished in April for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Those players were suspended for gambling on college football games, but were in violation of the policy for placing those bets in the team's facility.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley is the biggest name to get punished for gambling, as he was suspended for one year for betting on games in 2021 during a hiatus with the Atlanta Falcons.

The allegations here are more severe, so it would be expected that the NFL will come down with harsher punishment for this player, whether it is Rodgers or another Colts player.