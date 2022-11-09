By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Indianapolis Colts are all over the map right now, as they have benched their quarterback in Matt Ryan, fired their head coach and offensive coordinator in Frank Reich and Marcus Brady, and hired Jeff Saturday, who has no coaching experience, as their interim head coach. And to add onto that, Colts owner Jim Irsay decided to add another wrinkle to the team on Wednesday morning.

Ryan’s status at quarterback seemed to be that he was done for the season, but Irsay opened the door for Ryan to potentially find his way back onto the field at some point this season. With Sam Ehlinger struggling under center in place of Ryan, it sounds like Indy may consider making another quarterback change if things continue to go downhill for them.

“There was never a notion that you wouldn’t go to Nick [Foles] or Matt later in the season when [Ryan’s] shoulder is healthy. They’re all available to help us win, bottom line. . . . It’s always been about whoever can help us win going forward. We’re going with Sam, and if there’s a notion for Jeff [Saturday] to make a change . . . that’s Jeff’s prerogative, and it was always Frank’s prerogative. It’s wrong to say I mandated it [the move to Ehlinger] and it’s wrong to say they can’t go to the other guy.” – Jim Irsay, The Athletic

This only adds to all the confusion surrounding the Colts right now. It seemed like Ehlinger was going to have a chance to prove he can play in the NFL throughout the rest of the season, but Irsay’s comments here make it seem as if they may not be the case. The Colts quarterback situation is yet another piece of the Colts that bears watching over the next few weeks.