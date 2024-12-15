The Indianapolis Colts will return from their bye week on the fringe of the AFC Wild Card race, and if they intend on finding their way into the playoffs, they will need to beat the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Helping their cause should be the impending return of wide receiver Josh Downs, who received a great injury update ahead of this one.

Downs picked up a shoulder injury in the Colts Week 12 contest against the Detroit Lions, which caused him to miss their thrilling 25-24 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 13. After getting some time to rest up during the team's bye week, Downs appears set to return to action for Indianapolis in what is easily their most important game of the season.

“Colts WR Josh Downs, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play vs. the Broncos, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder,” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Josh Downs return would provide Colts offense with a huge boost

The Colts currently are the eight seed in the AFC, with the team in the seven seed being the Broncos. If they want any shot of making up the two-game deficit they currently find themselves in, they need to beat Denver when they take the field on Sunday. That's why getting Downs back, who has been Indy's most consistent pass-catcher this year (53 receptions, 594 yards, four touchdowns), would be such a big boost.

There's always a chance Downs can't go, which would result in Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Adonai Mitchell having to step up, but things are trending in the right direction currently. Of course, it will be important to check in and see who ends up being on Indianapolis' final inactives list, but at this point, all signs are pointing to Downs returning from his one-game absence.