The Indianapolis Colts will be taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 15, and they could possibly get some key players back in action after the latest injury report from Colts reporter Stephen Holder.

“WR Josh Downs will practice today,” Holder wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “C Ryan Kelly and LB Jaylon Carlies will be designated for return from IR today.”

Downs missed the Colts' Week 13 game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder injury, but with a bye week, the wide receiver looks to be ready to go for their next game. He's been a major part of the offense, leading the team in targets, receptions, and touchdowns.

Kelly has missed time with a knee injury, and getting him back will bode well for the offense as well. It will be interesting to see if the Colts have enough juice left to try and make a late run into the playoffs, but it starts against a Broncos team that looks playoff-ready now.

Colts growing confidence late in the season

Since Anthony Richardson has taken back the starting quarterback job, he and the Colts look like a different team. Against the Patriots, the Colts scored with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter and went for the two-point conversion to win the game. After the win, Richardson broke down the play and what he saw.

“It was a two-way option on that. I know Shane called that play for a certain reason,” Richardson said. “I was reading the outside guys on it, but once I looked in the middle, I just decided I was going to take it and put it in my hands and try to make a decision right there and try to make it work. We made it happen.”

If the Colts can play with that type of confidence down the stretch of the season, it wouldn't be a surprise if they can rack up a few wins and get into the playoffs.