Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly slammed New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux for his disrespectful gesture towards quarterback Nick Foles after injuring him.

Late in the second quarter of the Week 17 Colts-Giants contest, Thibodeaux caught Foles unprotected and sacked him. Right after he took the veteran QB down, the 22-year-old linebacker proceeded to celebrate by making snow angels on the field.

What made the celebration distasteful is the fact that Foles was beside him clearly in pain and suffering from some kind of injury–eventually revealed as a rib issue. Granted that Thibodeaux might have not seen the Colts QB since he quickly celebrated after sacking him, but he didn’t do himself any favor when he continued celebrating even after seeing Foles down. While the 33-year-old signal-caller was being treated on the field, the Giant rook did the Stephen Curry “night night” celebration.

While the Colts didn’t react on the field after Kayvon Thibodeaux’s gesture, Ryan Kelly made sure to call him out in their postgame presser.

“Hopefully his teammates will—maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league, you never want to to happen to the guy that you’re going against. That’s just horseshit,” Kelly said, via Colts reporter JJ Stankevitz.

It’s definitely a disgusting behavior. After all, it’s as if Thibodeaux is happy that someone got injured because of him. Hopefully, though, someone from the Giants teach the kid how to be more aware of what’s happening and when to celebrate and when to stop.