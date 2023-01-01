By Jason Patt · 2 min read

It has been another rough day for Nick Foles and the Indianapolis Colts.

Within a matter of minutes, Foles threw a pick-6 and got injured in Week 17 against the New York Giants. The pick-6 came courtesy of Landon Collins:

🚨 PICK-6 🚨 Landon Collins read the play perfectly and Giants are on a 21-3 lead 😱pic.twitter.com/SPAbNL0Ajl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 1, 2023

After the Colts got the ball back, Kayvon Thibodeaux drilled Foles for a sack. Adding insult to injury, Thibodeaux did some turf angels while Foles writhed on the ground in pain next to him:

Kayvon Thibodeaux goes for the turf angel after the sack as Nick Foles slowly gets up before being carted off the field 👀pic.twitter.com/iEMPa02Q5j — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 1, 2023

The cart came out for Nick Foles, but he was able to walk off the field. He was initially listed as questionable to return with a rib injury, but now he has been ruled out and it’s time for Sam Ehlinger.

This is just the latest disaster in a long line of disasters for the Colts this season. They entered Week 17 4-10-1 and are well on their way to an 11th loss. The Jeff Saturday experiment hasn’t worked out (don’t tell that to Jim Irsay) after the firing of Frank Reich, and the quarterback position has been a total mess.

Nick Foles was called on in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers after Matt Ryan contributed to the biggest collapse in NFL history. Foles delivered a total dud against the Chargers, throwing three interceptions in a 20-3 loss. That didn’t stop Saturday from going back to Foles for Week 17 against the Giants, and that hasn’t worked out well.

The Colts are one of the teams that clearly need a new long-term option at quarterback.