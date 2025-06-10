For Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, the most important season of his young NFL career is starting off in a frustratingly familiar way—watching from the sidelines. Richardson has been sidelined once again, this time due to a flare-up of the AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

While head coach Shane Steichen reassures everyone that there’s no need to panic, it’s hard to ignore the significance of this latest setback.

Richardson made a trip to Los Angeles to consult with the well-known orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion. The verdict? No structural damage. No new procedures. Just more time to rest. Steichen confirmed that the Colts will stick to a cautious rehab plan and aren’t providing a timeline for his return, according to Ari Meirov.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen says QB Anthony Richardson visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles to get a second opinion on his shoulder. Steichen says nothing had changed and the plan is just to rest his shoulder for now. There's no official timetable on a return.

Unfortunately, this isn’t uncharted territory for either the Colts or Richardson. The 23-year-old quarterback has already missed 17 games in his first two seasons, including a season-ending shoulder surgery during his rookie year. Although the current discomfort is said to stem from wear and tear rather than a specific injury, the timing couldn’t be worse.

This was meant to be the offseason where Richardson solidified his role as the starting quarterback. Instead, it’s Daniel Jones—who was signed this spring on a one-year, $14 million deal—who’s leading the huddle during minicamp. As Steichen pointed out, Jones has “done a really nice job,” quickly picking up the system and demonstrating why the team sought out a veteran backup.

Meanwhile, Richardson is once again limited to mental reps. This is becoming a concerning pattern. While his athletic potential is exciting, his struggle to stay healthy raises significant doubts about whether the Colts can truly build a team around him.

Could Anthony Richardson's injury open door for Daniel Jones?

This franchise is still looking for a long-term successor to Andrew Luck, and every injury just makes it seem less likely that Richardson is the answer.

Richardson posted some rather modest numbers last season: 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a completion percentage that dropped below 50%. He also rushed for close to 500 yards and six touchdowns, really showing his ability to make plays with his feet.

But just showing flashes of talent isn’t going to cut it anymore. The Colts are looking for consistency, and being available to play is the first step in that direction.

The organization isn’t shutting the door on Richardson just yet. Steichen has made it clear that they plan to ease him back into throwing once he gets the green light, and they’re optimistic about having him back by training camp.

However, without a clear timeline, the momentum seems to be shifting toward Jones—a veteran eager to prove he still has what it takes after leaving New York.

Make no mistake, this is still Richardson’s team—for now. But with every missed practice and every delay in his development, the pressure is mounting. The Colts’ front office isn’t going to wait around forever. In a league that revolves around quarterbacks, patience has its limits.

For the time being, Richardson is on the sidelines, watching, learning, and healing. But if this season is truly a make-or-break moment for him, it feels like the breaking part may have already started.