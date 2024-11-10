It was a frustrating day for the Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Joe Flacco, as they lost to the Buffalo Bills, 30-20, Sunday afternoon. Star defensive player Kenny Moore II spoke after the game to hold himself and his team accountable for the effort level as he sees the same negatives like when the Colts lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

There is no doubt that Moore is vividly frustrated with Indianapolis' performance against Buffalo as he sees the steps being taken to be better during practice and team meetings, but the results aren't showing up on the field, according to Dominic Miranda.

“I don't think everybody is working as hard as possible and obviously showing,” Moore said. “I'm not the type to sugarcoat it, honestly. I don't think the urgency is there, I don't think the details are there so, I don't think the effort is there, and I don't see everything correlating from meetings to practice to the games and it shows.”

There has been a lot of drama, especially with the quarterback situation after the Colts started Flacco over former first-round pick Anthony Richardson. Flacco threw for 272 yards to go with two touchdowns and three interceptions Sunday vs. the Bills.

Colts' Kenny Moore has been seeing these problems “year to year”

However, Moore is one of the leaders of the team, especially the defense, where he would call them out by saying these issues have been happening “year to year.”

“You got to define yourself, you got to define the identity of the team,” Moore said. “We got to look ourselves in the mirror and ask ourselves ‘How bad we want it?' and honestly, just turning the page whenever we look at the corrections and everything tomorrow. And I think the thing that's frustrating is you letting things leak into another week. Whatever it was last week, you're as great as your last performance, but once we step out on the field again, you got the opportunity to change that narrative.”

“But to go out and do the same mistakes over and over is, I think that's what drives me insane as a player, individually, that's what drives me insane,” Moore continued. “Because at the beginning of the season, we all said that ‘Week one is going to be Week One,' ‘September is going to be September,' but we got to do our best to be better as the season progresses, and we are in November, and I just don't see us making that jump, from September to November. I'm seeing the same thing. So I think a lot of things we just got to start addressing it, and not sugar coat or beat around the bush. I think that's what we are lacking in honestly just year to year, it's the same thing.”

Indianapolis is now 4-6 as they next face the New York Jets.