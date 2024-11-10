The Indianapolis Colts feel like a team that is stuck in the mud. Indianapolis is 4-5 heading into Week 10, but they don't feel like they are anywhere near competing in a competitive AFC conference. The Colts could really use a win on Sunday against the Bills. Unfortunately, they kicked the game off with about the worst possible start.

The Colts got off to a terrible start in Week 10. Just minutes into the game, Colts QB Joe Flacco threw a pick-six to CB Taron Johnson. This put Indianapolis in a hole immediately against a tough Buffalo team.

As you can imagine, the boos rained down in Lucas Oil Stadium after the offense took the field again following the interception.

Unfortunately for Colts fans, Flacco was not done cooking. Flacco followed that up with another interception and four incompletions in the first quarter. That put the Colts in a 10-3 hole that will be very difficult for them to pull themselves out of. Especially if Flacco continues his poor play throughout the rest of the game.

NFL fans respond to Joe Flacco's disastrous start against the Bills

Many NFL fans and analysts were quick to poke fun at Joe Flacco's expense.

Most of the jokes are poking fun at the Colts for starting Flacco over Anthony Richardson. This was a questionable move to begin with, but is made all the more hilarious by Flacco's early struggles on Sunday.

Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life started things off by joking about “growing pains” with the ancient QB. “Understand that Joe Flacco pick-six was really bad but these are the types of growing pains you just gotta sometimes go through with your QB,” Hartitz wrote.

Sam Monson of The 33rd Team joined in on the fun, claiming that Flacco is looking out for Richardson by playing poorly.

“Nobody has Anthony Richardson's back more than Joe Flacco,” Monson wrote on social media. “He's on a one-man mission to prove Richardson should have kept the job.”

It will be interesting to see if Flacco eventually gets benched for Anthony Richardson at some point this afternoon.