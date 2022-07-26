Kenny Moore II’s training camp message amid Colts contract dispute

The 2022-2023 NFL season is right around the corner. The Indianapolis Colts’ training camp officially kicks off on Wednesday, July 27. Rookies reported to camp on Monday, while veterans arrived on Tuesday. This includes Kenny Moore II, who brought an optimistic attitude despite recent contract disputes.

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer tweeted Moore’s positive mindset at camp Tuesday morning.

“I’m just ready to play football for this team, this city … let’s go.”

Kenny Moore II plans on participating in Day 1 of the team’s training camp on Wednesday. “I’m here to play football,” Moore said Tuesday morning upon his arrival at camp. Colts beat writer George Bremer tweeted the news.

While Kenny Moore II is focused on his work on the field, his agent, Joel Segal, continues to negotiate a deal with the Colts’ front office.

Moore’s training camp availability and positive attitude are extremely good signs for the Colts. The Pro-Bowler did not participate in OTAs because of his contract situation. He also missed time in mandatory minicamp back in June because of an “undisclosed injury.” According to CBS Sports, the injury could have been related to his contract negotiations.

Regardless, he’s at camp now, and ready to work. Moore, Segal, and the Colts will likely agree to a contract extension by the time Week 1 rolls around in September. In the meantime, the cornerback is prepared to put in the work for his team.