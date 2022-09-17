Matt Ryan, Colts hit with tough Michael Pittman blow ahead of Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts received some bad news on wide receiver Michael Pittman with their Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars around the corner. Pittman, the top target of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, has been downgraded to out and will miss the game vs. the Jaguars, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Michael Pittman has been dealing with a quad injury, one that has limited his reps at Colts practice all week. In fact, Pittman was downgraded from a limited participant on Thursday to a ‘DNP’ on Friday.

That wasn’t seen as a good sign, and, as it turns out, Matt Ryan and the Colts will be without their top target in Week 2 against the division-rival Jaguars. In his first action with Ryan throwing him passes, Pittman looked the part of an elite alpha wideout.

The USC product corralled nine of a team-leading 13 targets for 121 receiving yards and a touchdown. However, Michael Pittman, who was initially listed as questionable, won’t be out there to reprise his brilliant performance from last week.

Unfortunately for Ryan, wideout Alec Pierce will also miss the game, leaving the Colts awfully thin at receiver. The likes of Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will be asked to play heavy roles in the offense on Sunday.

But knowing how banged up they are in the pass-catching corps, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Colts lean even more heavily on the legs of star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Matt Ryan and company will have to find a way to get it done without Michael Pittman.