Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. downgraded, DNP Thursday ahead of smash spot vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is coming off of a stellar season debut. He caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 tie with the Houston Texans. Pittman Jr. did not appear to be injured during the game, but he was limited in practice on Wednesday. That wasn’t really much of a reason for concern. But on Thursday, he was downgraded and did not practice at all, listing a quad injury.

Anytime a player gets a mid-week downgrade in practice, it is worth monitoring. The Colts can ill afford to lose Pittman Jr. for any period of time. As good as the Colts roster is, the biggest weakness is arguably the wide receiver room.

Pittman Jr. is no doubt a legit top-end wide receiver in this league. But the drop off beyond him is quite precipitous. The Colts other receivers on the depth chart include Parris Campbell and rookie wideout Alex Pierce. Pierce himself is a bit banged up after sustaining a concussion in Week 1.

The Colts did get some good news on Thursday. All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard was able to participate in a full capacity and said that he was feeling much better than last week. Leonard missed the disappointing tie against the Texans with a back injury.

Despite the unfortunate result in Week 1, the Colts can take over first place in the division with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. Jacksonville’s secondary was feasted on in Week 1 by the Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders. It’s a great matchup for Pittman Jr. if he can get back on the field.