Nyheim Hines heads to locker room after exhibiting serious concussion symptoms

The Indianapolis Colts entered Thursday night without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. If that didn’t hurt the Colts offense enough, just three plays into the game against the Broncos, backup tailback Nyheim Hines left the game with an injury. He took a big hit in the flat and remained on the ground for a few seconds. Upon standing up, his legs gave went wobbly and he required help from teammates to be able to walk.

After exhibiting the gross motor instability, Hines has been taken to the locker room for concussion tests, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

#Colts RB Nyheim Hines heads to the locker room to be tested for a concussion after exhibiting gross motor instability on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2022

The video of Hines attempting to stand was eerily reminiscent of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the game against the Buffalo Bills. Not the subsequent concussion suffered vs. the Bengals, but the original instance. But in that case, Tagovailoa struggled for a quick moment to get his feet under him.

Nyheim Hines looked far worse. It took many moments for him to be able to stand. Considering how the Tagovailoa situation played on live television last week, it is highly unlikely Hines will be back in any game soon.

The Colts running game was already struggling this year. Taylor had a disappointing start to his season. He was then ruled out for Thursday’s game with an ankle injury. That left Hines and Deon Jackson as healthy running backs on the roster.

Indianapolis’ offense as a whole hasn’t had much success. Michael Pittman Jr. has been the only reliable receiver this season. But facing a stingy Broncos secondary, it will undoubtedly be difficult for him to break loose.