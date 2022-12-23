By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Indianapolis Colts veteran quarterback Matt Ryan’s 2022 forgettable season might be over. Ryan recently received a harsh reality from The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.

“Probably won’t see Matt Ryan play the rest of the year. He’s gone from unquestioned QB1 to benched, back to starter, and now to 3rd on depth chart and inactive. If Colts release him after the year, he counts $18m against the cap in 2023. If he stays = $35m against the cap,” Keefer wrote on Twitter.

The Colts could save $17 million if they opt to release him. One would imagine that bringing Matt Ryan back into the fold would not be a top priority unless Indianapolis believes he can rebound next year. The monetary figure alone is something that will catch the Colts’ attention.

The Colts recently announced that Nick Foles will take over QB1 duties after Matt Ryan and the team blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings last week. Ryan, who famously blew a 28-3 lead with the Atlanta Falcons against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, has unfortunately developed a reputation as a choke artist.

However, the veteran QB has enjoyed a solid NFL career overall. He’s recorded over 62,000 passing yards to go along with 381 passing touchdowns throughout his tenure in the league. Matt Ryan’s best seasons came in Atlanta with the Falcons despite the aforementioned Super Bowl catastrophe.

It will be interesting to see what Matt Ryan’s future with the Colts, and in the NFL for that matter, has in store moving forward.