Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts made NFL history for all the wrong reasons on Saturday. Facing off against the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings, the Colts jumped out to a massive 33-0 halftime lead and were completely in control. In a disastrous season, it looked like Indy would be able to let out some frustrations in a good, old-fashioned blowout.

Then, calling what happened next a collapse would be the understatement of the century. Minnesota mounted a furious comeback, with Dalvin Cook scoring the tying touchdown with just over two minutes to go. The two teams then went back and forth in overtime before Greg Joseph’s field goal gave the Vikings a miraculous 39-36 comeback win.

By rallying from a 33-point deficit, Minnesota completed the largest comeback in NFL history. This comeback was shocking by all accounts, but considering who was under center for Indy, maybe it shouldn’t have been.

That’s because the Colts’ quarterback was none other than Matt Ryan. Ryan has had a very productive career, but he has also been at the center of some of the most incredible collapses in NFL history. That includes the most infamous choke ever, blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51 against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Indy’s collapse on Saturday is the latest in a long line of chokes. That begs the question, who are the biggest choke artists in NFL history? Well, let’s answer that question right now.

3. Donovan McNabb

Donovan McNabb had a terrific NFL career that spanned over a decade. He made six Pro Bowls, amassed over 40,000 total yards and became a key part of Philadelphia Eagles history. That said, McNabb and the Eagles could have accomplished so much more if not for some untimely collapses.

Philadelphia made the NFC Championship Game four years in a row in the 2001-2004 seasons, but came up short in the first three. In 2001, McNabb threw for just 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 29-24 loss to the then-St. Louis Rams. In the next two years, McNabb threw for a combined zero touchdowns and four interceptions in two NFC Championship Games, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 and the Carolina Panthers in 2003.

McNabb then led the Eagles over the hump by winning the NFC in 2004, but couldn’t finish the job. He threw for an impressive 357 yards and three touchdowns in Super Bowl 39, but also threw three costly interceptions in a 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots. This proved to be McNabb’s lone Super Bowl appearance, and turnovers cost him his shot at a ring.

2. Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan has become one of the best coaches in the NFL in recent years. He has led the San Francisco 49ers to deep playoff runs when the team is healthy, and he is at the forefront of the new wave of young coaches. However, it’s impossible to overlook the skeletons in his closet.

First is the elephant in the room: the Atlanta Falcons’ infamous collapse in Super Bowl 51. Shanahan was in his final game as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, and he made some costly decisions down the stretch that didn’t help out Matt Ryan and Co.. Rather than chewing clock after taking a 25-point lead, Shanahan got aggressive with his play calls, which allowed New England to get back in the game and eventually win in overtime.

Since leaving for San Francisco, Shanahan’s teams have collapsed on the biggest stage multiple times. First, the 49ers led the Kansas City Chiefs 20-10 deep into the fourth quarter in Super Bowl 54, only to fall 31-20. Then, the 49ers took a 17-7 lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter, but fell 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game last season.

At this point, Shanahan’s teams choking in the playoffs is almost a given. Until he manages to win a ring, that cloud will hang over him everywhere he goes.

1. Matt Ryan

Now we come to the other half of 28-3. Everybody already knows the story, so let’s cut to the chase. Ryan’s stat line of 17-of-23 completions, 284 yards and two touchdowns looks great, and he was early on. However, Ryan and Atlanta’s offense could do nothing in the second half, leading to an eternal scar on his career.

However, 28-3 is far from the only collapse in Ryan’s time in Atlanta. The 2020 season was especially bad, as Ryan and the Falcons blew six total leads to finish 4-12. In particular, they blew a 16-point lead against the Bears, a 17-point lead against the Buccaneers and a 20-point lead against the Cowboys, all in the same season.

Matt Ryan lost all these games. pic.twitter.com/0vjF00AHTn — Barry (@BarryOnHere) December 18, 2022

Then, there’s the now-infamous collapse against the Vikings on Saturday. This time, Ryan didn’t even have a good stat line, as he finished 19-of-33 for 182 yards and one touchdown. The Colts had nine full drives in the second half and overtime on Saturday; they punted six times, fumbled and turned it over on downs once each, and scored a single field goal.

One could say that Ryan’s defenses let him down in these games, and sure they have been part of the problem. However, his inability to extend these leads is an even bigger part of it. Unless Matt Ryan somehow wins a ring in his twilight years, he will go down as the NFL’s biggest choke artist.