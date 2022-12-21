By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to rebound after one of the worst losses in NFL history. After the Minnesota Vikings staged a 33-point second-half comeback against Indy in Week 15, head coach Jeff Saturday is shaking things up for the offense. Matt Ryan, who now owns two of the most shocking comeback defeats of all time, will be benched in favor of Nick Foles, who is set to start in Week 16 against the Chargers, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Via Graziano on Twitter:

“The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season.”

Foles will now be the third different quarterback to have started a game for the Colts this season. Prior to Saturday taking over as interim head coach amid the departure of Frank Reich, Sam Ehlinger had been given the chance to start in Indy. Saturday quickly reverted back to Ryan, and is now putting the ball in the hands of a Super Bowl champion in Foles.

As Graziano indicates, the move to Foles is expected to be season-long, so he’ll be under center for the final three games of the regular season, barring any setbacks. That lines him up for starts against the Chargers, New York Giants, and Houston Texans.

At 4-9-1, the Colts aren’t looking at a playoff bid in 2022, but perhaps Foles can do enough to help Saturday get a longer look when it comes to filling the head coaching position in the offseason.

Foles last played significant snaps in 2020 for the Chicago Bears, when he started seven games. He completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.