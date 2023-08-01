Are the Kansas City Chiefs the next home for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor? According to some NFL scouts, the Chiefs could be a great fit for Taylor.

Jonathan Taylor wants the Indianapolis Colts to trade him, and teams across the NFL reportedly are calling to inquire about him. Taylor hopes to leave the Colts after contract disputes have gone nowhere, although Colts owner Jim Irsay isn't necessarily agreeing to a trade or the contract that Taylor wants.

When it comes to which team Taylor will head to next, some speculation suggests, “Honestly, Taylor's a fit for any of the 31 other teams. But look out for Kansas City. He'd be the thunder to Isiah Pacheco's lightning,” per Matt Lombardo of Fan Buzz.

However, if the Chiefs or any other team are going to trade for Taylor, they are also going to have to pay him a new contract. Given the current state of the running back market, there may be a limited amount of teams who will be willing to pay Taylor what he wants.

If Taylor were indeed to join Isiah Pacheco and the Chiefs, he would be adding just another dynamic weapon to the already scary Chiefs offense. Taylor would certainly bring another element not just to Pacheco and the run game, but the entire Chiefs offense. He would bring the most traditional style runner that the Chiefs have had in the Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs have primarily had smaller and more versatile backs with pass-catching abilities, a mold that Pacheco fits into.

Taylor on the other hand is a more downhill, physical kind of runner that winds down the clock. Though Taylor was injured for part of the 2022 season, he previously had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons including leading the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2021 when he rushed for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns.