The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly interested in acquiring Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before the trade deadline on October 31st. In this article, we will explore the possible trade package the Colts should offer the Broncos for Jeudy.

The Indianapolis Colts So Far

The Colts have had a mixed start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 3-3 record so far. They have shown flashes of brilliance, but have also struggled with consistency. In Week 6, they suffered a 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Right now, the most concerning news for the franchise came before the game when rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was reportedly considering season-ending surgery for an AC joint injury. The Colts have struggled to find consistent production from their wide receivers this season, with Alec Pierce injured and Michael Pittman Jr being up and down. However, the Colts have expressed interest in trading for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. For sure, he could provide a much-needed boost to their passing game.

Jerry Jeudy So Far

Jeudy is a talented wide receiver who was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has shown flashes of brilliance in his short career. He has the speed, route-running ability, and hands to be a top-tier receiver in the league. However, Jeudy has also struggled to find consistent production in the Broncos' offense this season. Through six games, Jeudy has 20 receptions for 222 yards and zero touchdowns. Despite his struggles, the Colts have expressed interest in trading for Jeudy. At least on paper, he would be a good fit in their West Coast offense that relies on short, quick passes. If the Colts can make this trade happen, it could be the move that propels them to the playoffs this season.

Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Colts must offer the Broncos for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Why the Colts Should Consider Acquiring Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy has faced injury setbacks during his four NFL seasons. That said, when he's been on the field, he's demonstrated exceptional route running, blazing speed, and the ability to make significant plays.

Throughout his NFL career, Jeudy has participated in 46 games, starting 37 of them. He has amassed 177 receptions for 2,517 yards with an average of 14.2 yards per catch and nine touchdowns. He's moved the chains 113 times.

If a blockbuster trade were to happen, Jeudy would be a valuable addition to Shane Steichen's offense in Indianapolis. Pairing Jeudy with Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs would apply pressure on opposing secondaries, They could certainly create mismatches for multiple Colts pass-catchers.

Furthermore, it's intriguing to consider how Jeudy's presence could benefit the running game and whichever quarterback is under center, be it Gardner Minshew or Anthony Richardson. Of course, the latter should be the preferred choice to aid in Jeudy's development.

Jerry Jeudy responded to former Broncos players Rod Smith and Phillip Lindsay after their win today 👀 (h/t @jerryjeudy) pic.twitter.com/iKeV0M2nOV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 2, 2023

Whether this trade will become a reality remains uncertain, as does the possibility of the Colts securing this dynamic offensive playmaker.

Sure, the Colts may need to part with a young player or draft picks to secure Denver's future. However, it could prove to be a worthwhile investment in the long run. This is especially true considering Indianapolis's status as one of the NFL's youngest teams with potential for improvement with Jeudy on board.

In the event of a Jeudy trade orchestrated by the Colts, the former Alabama star would reunite with his 2020 Broncos draft classmate, KJ Hamler. Recall that he was also drafted by Denver in the second round.

What It Might Cost the Colts to Acquire Jerry Jeudy

As the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Jeudy's best season came in 2022. That was when he recorded 972 yards on 67 receptions and six touchdowns. To provide context, Michael Pittman Jr. achieved 925 yards on 99 receptions with four touchdowns in 2022. Both players faced challenges with their quarterbacks in 2022, but Pittman has shown a more promising start in 2023.

Now, if the focus shifts to Jeudy as the number two receiver, it becomes more intriguing. Instead of comparing his production to Pittman's, we would turn our attention to Alec Pierce, who has struggled to find his rhythm in his second year. So far, Pierce has accumulated only 124 yards in five games.

Possible Scenario for the Colts' Trade for Jeudy

But what is the right price for someone like Jeudy, though? When players are traded for picks, the returns often seem underwhelming. It's not uncommon to see players with solid statistics being exchanged for late-round picks. While blockbuster trades occasionally happen, they are infrequent.

In the case of someone like Jeudy, the Colts could obtain him for a fourth or fifth-round pick. Right now, we're leaning more toward a fifth for the Colts because we're unsure if he's worth more than that for the 2023 version of this team. Yes, the Colts are exceeding expectations in some aspects this year. Still, we should assess what Jeudy truly brings to the table for them.

Again, the Colts should trade no more than a fourth-round pick for Jeudy — preferably a fifth-rounder. In this scenario, the Colts would exchange a mid-round pick for a talented young receiver who could help them in the present.

Looking Ahead

This trade could be mutually beneficial for both the Broncos and Colts. It would align with their respective objectives. Denver might aim to extract substantial value for a player who hasn't reached his prime. Meanwhile, the Colts could be interested in pairing Jeudy with Pittman and their developing group of receivers.

Such a move could also significantly benefit Anthony Richardson. This would provide him with more opportunities on offense for his future with the team and contribute to Shane Steichen's success.