The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high after extending their win streak to three games following a 37-20 beatdown of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. However, it was not all that rosy for the Jags, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence hurting his knee near the end of regulation. That being said, it appears that Lawrence evaded a serious injury, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has an MRI on his knee, but he's currently described as day-to-day, source said. The belief is no major injury for Lawrence, who finished the game. It's a quick turnaround for Thursday, but the hope is he's OK for it.”

Lawrence steered the Jaguars to a win with decent play under center, passing for 181 yards and a touchdown with an interception on 20-for-30 completions. Running back Travis Etienne Jr., meanwhile, scored two rushing touchdowns to give the Jaguars' offense a big boost.

The former Clemson Tigers star quarterback was sacked late in the fourth quarter of the Colts game and was seen limping afterward. It was a concerning sight for Jacksonville and its fans, but fears of a significant injury for Trevor Lawrence should be starting to wane following the update from Rapoport. Nevertheless, Lawrence's health will continue to be monitored ahead of Week 7's game between the Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints.

Trevor Lawrence needs tighter protection

In any case, the Jaguars need to offer better protection for their quarterback. Lawrence was sacked three times in the Colts game. Back in Week 5's 25-20 upset win over the Buffalo Bills, Lawrence was taken to the ground a total of five times. On the season, Jacksonville is just 19th overall in the league with a 6.99 percent offensive sack rate.