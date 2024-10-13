Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson reportedly plans to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Anthony Richardson missed last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an oblique injury that he suffered the week before against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Flacco filled in well for the Colts in the meantime, especially in the 37-34 loss to the Jaguars, but Shane Steichen is sticking with his young quarterback in Richardson as long as he is healthy. Indianapolis selected Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so the organization expects him to be the quarterback of the future.

Against the Titans, Richardson will be playing without his top running back in Jonathan Taylor, who is dealing with an ankle injury. It will be an interesting test for Richardson without Jonathan Taylor, and a receiving group that is hobbled, although Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs are both expected to play. Richardson has great running ability, but he needs to grow as a passer, and this will be an interesting test against a Titans team that the Colts expect to beat.

Anthony Richardson, Colts enter important stretch

The Colts sit at 2-3 on the season after the disappointing loss to the Jaguars last week, and although the next two games do not feature the most formidable opponents, it is important for Indianapolis to turn in good showings.

The Titans have been in games this year, but the Colts need to win that game if they want to get to where they think they can go this year. The same goes for the following week against the Miami Dolphins at home, as Tua Tagovailoa will not be active for that matchup. Clean games from Richardson in Colts victories will go a long way toward making this a successful season.

If the Colts are able to win the next two games, then it will get tougher with a five-game stretch that includes the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Detroit Lions. If playoffs are the goal, it is imperative that the Colts get some wins against those teams. For now, the priority is for Richardson to stay healthy and play a good game against the Titans. Then, he and his team can think about starting to build some momentum in the middle and later part of the season. The good news is he is back from the injury he suffered a few weeks ago.