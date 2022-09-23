Colts QB Matt Ryan keeps it real on his sluggish start to the 2022 season

Over the last two seasons, much talk regarding the Indianapolis Colts centered on the inconsistent production that they received from the quarterback position. Through two games in the 2022 season, not much has changed in this regard for the Colts.

Matt Ryan has opened up his run in Indianapolis on a rather lackadaisical start. He failed to lead the Colts to a win against the Houston Texans in Week 1, as he turned the ball over twice. In the following week, giveaways were once again the theme for the veteran passer, as he threw three interceptions in the Colts’ 24-0 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ryan is not pressing the panic button after a mere two games played in the campaign, but he does recognize that his play has not been up to standard.

“I don’t think I’m playing as well as I can for sure but I’ve also learned it’s never as far off as you think,” Ryan said during a press conference ahead of Week 3. “Keep plugging away, get a little bit of momentum and I think I’ll be fine. I think the same goes for us as a group.

“We all need to do our part, just be a little bit better, a little bit tighter across the board but I have a lot of confidence that we will and we’re going to do that moving forward.”

Slow starts were often the norm for Ryan during his lengthy run with the Atlanta Falcons. Now, as he aims to avoid opening up his tenure in Indianapolis with an 0-3 record, he plans to turn to his own experience to help him guide the Colts over the .500 mark.

“Yes, I have been a part of teams that have lost early in the season and gone on to have really successful years,” Ryan said. “I think back to 2010, I think in Atlanta we played in Pittsburgh and got smashed by the Steelers in game one and had homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. The year we went to the Super Bowl, we lost our first game and bounced back. I think we were like 4-4, something like that pretty early in the season, 5-3, somewhere along those lines.

“All the teams go through different points in the season where it’s tough. You’ve got to come together; you’ve got to get things corrected and I think we can do it as a group.”

Ryan and the Colts are set to have quite a test in Week 3, as they will meet the Kansas City Chiefs for a home matchup.