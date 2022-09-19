Matt Ryan gets brutally honest on Colts’ winless start to the 2022 season

The Indianapolis Colts were a popular pick during the offseason to win the AFC South this season, but through two games in the campaign, they sit in third place in the division.

The Colts’ road woes against the Jacksonville Jaguars continued in Week 2, as they came away with a 24-0 defeat. Colts quarterback Matt Ryan had a game to forget, throwing three interceptions and logging a 34.0 passer rating. From the 20 percent third down conversion percentage posted to the three touchdown drives allowed to the Trevor Lawrence-led Jaguars offense, Indianapolis simply failed to get much going in the divisional matchup.

The Colts now hold an 0-1-1 record in the season, and overall, Ryan sees that the team has not played up to expectation.

“We have to set a certain standard for ourselves that every week that we have to show up, and we have to be ready to go, and the first two weeks we haven’t done that,” Ryan said during his post-game press conference.

Winless starts to a season are far from new to the Colts. Last season, Indianapolis dropped its opening three contests and still managed to finish with a 9-8 record.

Next up for the Colts will be a home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.