The Indianapolis Colts will meet the New England Patriots in Frankfort, Germany. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Colts-Patriots prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Colts defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-13 in Week 9. Initially, it was scoreless after the first period. But the Colts scored 20 points in the second quarter. Eventually, they pulled away for the win. Gardner Minshew went 17 for 26 with 127 yards passing and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor rushed 18 times for 47 yards while catching five passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. Zach Moss rushed seven times for 26 yards. Additionally, Michael Pittman had eight receptions for 64 yards. But the real star was Kenny Moore, who had two interceptions that he took back for a touchdown on each snipe.

The Patriots lost 20-17 at the Washington Commanders in Week 9. Initially, they led 14-10 at halftime. But the Commanders battled back. Unfortunately, the Patriots could not rally when Mac Jones threw a game-ending interception. Jones finished 24 for 44 with 220 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed nine times for 87 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 42 yards. Demario Douglas had five receptions for 55 yards. Also, Juju Smith-Schuster had six receptions for 51 yards. Tight end Hunter Henry had four catches for 39 yards.

The Patriots lead the all-time series 53-30. Significantly, many fans remember this rivalry truly started in the days of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. It is a big reason the Pats have won 9 of 10 in this series. However, they have never met internationally. The Pats won 26-3 in their last matchup last season.

Here are the Colts-Patriots NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Patriots Odds

Indianapolis Colts: -1.5 (-110)

New England Patriots: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-105)

Under: 43.5 (-115)

How to Watch Colts vs. Patriots Week 10

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

The Colts went into Charlotte and destroyed the Panthers last week. Amazingly, their defense showed up to play, and the Colts ran the ball well enough to secure the win, despite some struggles.

Minshew has passed for 1,527 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions. Meanwhile, Moss has rushed 132 times for 615 yards and five scores. Taylor has rushed 62 times for 254 yards and a score while also catching 15 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in the five games since his return. On the receiving end, Pittman has caught 58 passes for 593 yards and three scores. Josh Downs has 41 receptions for 483 yards and two touchdowns but did not practice on Wednesday. Therefore, you should stay up-to-date with his status, as he is a key factor in the passing game.

The defense has some solid talent. First, Deforest Buckner has notched 21 solo tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. Samson Ebukam has tallied 22 solo tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. Likewise, Kwity Paye has added 17 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Moore now has 46 solo tackles, 1.5 sack, and three interceptions after his monster game.

The Colts will cover the spread if they can continue moving the chains. Also, they need a good performance from the defense.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

The Patriots have reached a new low. Unfortunately, they cannot function on offense. It has been a major problem in their struggles. Thus, it starts with the quarterback and how he performs.

Jones has passed for 1,861 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. However, his struggles have cost them games. Stevenson has rushed 106 times for 394 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Henry has 27 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Their offense has suffered from the loss of Kendrick Bourne.

The defense has not been that great, either. Sadly, they are dealing with the loss of Matthew Judon, who is out with an injury. Ja'Whaun Bentley has been their best player in his absence, with 35 solo tackles and three sacks. The Patriots need him to do a lot to put pressure on Minshew to give the Patriots a chance. Overall, the defense has to execute, and Bill Belichick has to devise a game plan to stop the running game.

The Patriots will cover the spread if Jones can avoid mistakes. Then, the defense must figure out how to stop the Indianapolis running game.

Final Colts-Patriots Prediction & Pick

The Colts are not a great team, but they are still the favorites. Yes, the Patriots look awful right now. But they still have the greatest coach of all time. Therefore, expect the Patriots to show up in Frankfort. The Patriots will cover the spread.

Final Colts-Patriots Prediction & Pick: New England Patriots: +1.5 (-110)