As the NFL season enters week thirteen, tap in to hear our Colts-Titans matchup pick and prediction, as well as how to watch.

In only 11 games, the Indianapolis Colts have almost doubled their win total from a season ago. Now at six wins, their week 12 victory was a hard-earned win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Running back Jonathan Taylor put the team on his back to carry them to the win as he ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, this win came at a price, as Taylor will be sidelined due to thumb surgery. However, this is nothing new to this Colts team, which played without him earlier in the season. They will have to get creative now to find a way to win against division-rival Tennessee Titans and remain in the AFC playoff picture.

Losing five of their last six games coming into week 12, the Tennessee Titans secured a much-needed win on Sunday. Matched up against the team with the worst record in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers, the Titans narrowly avoided the upset in this seven-point win. While the passing game had its ups and downs, Derrick Henry was sensational on the ground. On 18 carries, he ran for 76 yards and tallied two touchdowns. The defense did their job, and Henry led the way yet again for this Titans offense. These 17 points may have done the job against the Panthers, but against a 6-5 Colts team, the Titans will have to bring their A game at home in week 13.

Here are the Colts-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Titans Odds

Indianapolis Colts: -1.5 (-105)

Tennessee Titans: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colts vs. Titans Week 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

One of the most underrated wide receivers this season is, by far, Michael Pittman Jr. He has the 15th most receiving yards in the league and has the fifth longest catch in the NFL this season on his 75-yard touchdown grab against the Browns earlier this year. Last week, he went off for 107 yards and has had 60+ yards in five of his previous six games. This week, he will be going up against one of the softest secondaries in all of football this season. Although the Titans have limited passing yards and touchdowns, they just have not been able to create turnovers. With only three interceptions through 11 games, the Titans rank dead last in this category. Matched up against this unit, the Colts should not be afraid to take deep shots, especially with Pittman Jr. down the field.

On the other side of the field, the Indianapolis Colts possess one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Unlike the Titans, they have picked off opposing teams time and time again. With 12 interceptions, the Colts are tied for the fourth most interceptions in the league. It was only three games ago for this team where they saw Kenny Moore II pick off Bryce Young twice for two six's. This unit is the real deal, and they are licking their chops to get after another rookie quarterback.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned several times already, arguably the best player who would have been on the field will not be suiting up for the Colts this Sunday. Head coach Jonthan Gannon announced that Jonthan Taylor would undergo thumb surgery on Wednesday to fix a right thumb injury he suffered in the week 12 win over Tampa Bay. He is not the only mainstay in the Colts' lineup listed on the injury report. Starting center Ryan Kelly and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner are listed as “Questionable” for the contest. With these players out, or even playing injured on Sunday, it leaves a substantial hole for this team. While the Titans have injuries of their own, they are nowhere near the magnitude of these three Colts players, so with health on their side as of this moment, the Titans hold a significant advantage.

Since Derrick Henry has been in the league, he has terrorized the Indianapolis Colts. He has run for 100+ yards in six of his last eight games against the Titans and is 5-1 in his last six games against them. The Colts have an excellent pass defense, but the same cannot be said for their run defense. Indianapolis is allowing the eighth most rushing yards in the league this season. On 4.2 yards per carry, the Colts have been wildly inconsistent. In addition, they have allowed 15 rushing touchdowns, the fourth most in the league. Derrick Henry will be excited for this matchup against this unit.

Final Colts-Titans Prediction & Pick

It would have been tough to guess coming into this season, but this week 13 matchup has some serious playoff implications. With Buffalo, Los Angeles, Houston, and more hot on their tail, every week is a must-win for Indianapolis. However, I think the Titans will pull off the upset. Although Zack Moss was able to shoulder the load for the Colts earlier this season, Taylor was arguably the biggest reason the Colts were able to go on a tear over the past several weeks, and now that production is gone. Meanwhile, the Titans have Derrick Henry, who has run through the Colts over the past several years and, this time, is going against a bad Colts run defense. Additionally, the Colts have not swept the Titans since the 2018-19 season. I do not expect it to happen this season. Give me the points with the Tennessee Titans in this one.

Final Colts-Titans Prediction & Pick: Tennessee Titans +1.5 (-115)