With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, the 2023 NFL Draft is the next big thing in the league. Franchises will try to find the missing pieces of their puzzles with the hopes of turning things around. Rebuilding organizations such as the Indianapolis Colts are likely looking for prospects who can contribute right away while also being part of their future plans.

In 2022, the Colts finished 4-12-1 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. Notably, the team went through major changes during the year. Indianapolis fired head coach Frank Reich after nine games and brought Jeff Saturday in as an interim. Still, the Colts went just 1-7 following the change.

With hopes of turning things around, their first-round pick in 2023 could be what makes a big difference next season. While the team still needs to address multiple areas, it seems the quarterback position is one of the priorities. One name that emerges as a possibility is Bryce Young from Alabama.

With that being said, here is why Bryce Young is the perfect fit for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why Bryce Young is the perfect fit for the Indianapolis Colts’ offense

In three seasons under Nick Saban at Alabama, Young won a national title as a backup in 2020 and led the team to another College Football Playoff National Championship the following year, only to lose to rival Georgia.

In 2021, Young had his best individual season in college. Most notably, he took home the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Alabama quarterback to do so. Additionally, he won the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards. He also earned a consensus All-American selection.

In 34 total games, Young completed 65.8% of his passes for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns versus only 12 interceptions. He also added 162 yards for seven scores on the ground. With him as a starter, the Crimson Tide went 23-4.

If Indianapolis is able to select him in April, it would likely solve one of its main problems in recent years. Since Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired ahead of the 2019 season, the Colts have had seven different starting quarterbacks. This past season alone, they had Matt Ryan (12 games), Sam Ehlinger (three) and Nick Foles (two) sharing the job. Ryan was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a third-round pick just after the conclusion of the 2021 season.

This also marked the second year in a row that the team traded for a quarterback in the offseason. In 2021, the Colts brought Carson Wentz in from the Philadelphia Eagles, who they traded away after just one season.

The main problem is that Indianapolis currently holds the No. 4 pick. Many consider Young one of the best prospects of the 2023 class, if not the best. Because of that, many see him going very early in the draft. Since the Chicago Bears own the No. 1 pick and already have Justin Fields, Young could fall to No. 2.

Either way, it is unlikely the Colts will have the chance to select Young at No. 4. This means that they would probably need to trade up to No. 1 with the Bears so they could bring the Alabama star in.

Even though Indianapolis would need to give up some important assets, such as early Day 2 draft picks, the chance of selecting a potential franchise quarterback could be worth the risk.

Overall, Bryce Young is the perfect player for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft. As long as the front office acquires the No. 1 pick, the Colts will be in a good position for the future.