As he prepares to enter the NFL, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has dealt with numerous questions about his height. The NFL Combine proved that Young wasn’t the only Alabama star with height discrepancies. It also exposed head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in a white lie about last year’s roster.

Young was listed at 6’0″ on Alabama’s roster. However, he measured in at just 5’10” 1/8 at the NFL Combine. Young was one of six players at the Combine to have different heights than what they were listed as with the Crimson Tide, via On3.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs measured at 5’9″ despite being listed at 5’11” while defensive lineman DJ Dale, who was listed at 6’3″ came into the Combine at 6’1″. Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o was listed at 6’2″ but measured at 6’1″ and tight end Cameron Latu was just 6’4″ after being listed at 6’5″.

Offensive lineman Tyler Steen was the only player to have a positive height discrepancy. While Alabama listed him at 6’5″ he measured at 6’6″ at the Combine.

Even if their height is in question, Alabama is expected to see numerous prospects taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with Young leading the charge. While Young will come into question at QB, their play with the Crimson Tide will ultimately decide their fate.

As for Nick Saban, perhaps it’s all just mind games. If Alabama looks bigger than their opponents on paper, maybe the opposing team will game plan differently. Whatever Saban is doing, it has clearly worked with the Crimson Tide.

After strong careers with the Tide, Saban will now wait to see where his former players land in the NFL. He’s busy sizing up – incorrectly or not – the next batch of Alabama prospects.