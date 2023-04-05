Perhaps the Washington Commanders will make some adjustments in the 2023 offseason. Remember that they still have a few spots to fill on their roster. Of course, they can do so through the draft, especially with players who may not be on anyone’s radar right now. Here we’ll look at the three sleeper rookie prospects for the Washington Commanders to target in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Commanders have compiled a lineup consisting mostly of youthful players. Their offense has a foundation in wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, and Dyami Brown. Meanwhile, Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson are set to lead the running back group. Second-year quarterback Sam Howell is also expected to start during training camp.

Keep in mind as well that the Commanders’ defense has the potential to become top-tier. They have talented players like Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, and Montez Sweat leading the pass rush. Other players such as Jamin Davis could further enhance this group’s performance in 2023.

Of course, while the Commanders have a significant amount of talent, they still have room for improvement. They have the 16th overall pick in the draft, which they could use to add impact players to either side of the field. They have identified several positions that need strengthening. This includes cornerback, safety, linebacker, and tight end.

Let’s look at three sleeper draft prospects for the Commanders in 2023.

1. Atonio Mafi

Atonio Mafi was a three-star recruit from California who was recruited by UCLA to play as a nose tackle. He became a starter during his freshman year and played on the defensive line for the Bruins. He played one more season on defense before switching to the offensive side in 2020. In 2021, Mafi got the opportunity to start in three games as a guard and started every game as a right guard in his final season. This helped him earn second-team All-Pac 12 honors.

Now, although Mafi is relatively new to playing as an offensive guard, he has shown promising signs of being a talented player. He possesses good athleticism, strength, and size. All of these could make him a quality player if he continues to develop his skills. However, the Commanders might be pressed for time to allow him to develop. Take note that this could be the last year of Ron Rivera’s tenure with the team if they don’t achieve significant success. As a result, they may look for more experienced prospects in the draft. Nonetheless, remember that the team conducted a private workout with Mafi. That means the Commanders have significant interest. He also has experience with the zone-blocking schemes used by Eric Bieniemy. As such, there is a chance that he could be drafted by Washington.

2. Kendre Miller

Kendre Miller is a true junior running back. He had a highly productive first season as the starting RB for TCU football’s high-powered offense. Miller even led the team in rushing and helped them reach the National Championship game. Recall that he finished the season with 1,399 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. Despite not displaying high-level athleticism in his movements, Miller has proven to be effective with his unique running style.

Technically speaking, Miller is patient and allows his offensive linemen to execute the blocking scheme. He is also known for reacting to the defenders’ gaps. He uses an upright style with a wide base to move from gap to gap and find a hole. Miller has demonstrated the ability to control his movements and maintain great balance when working to the second level. This allows him to evade defenders in the hole. Additionally, he has an impressive contact balance. In fact, he often bounces off defenders to continue moving forward and pick up yardage. When in the open field, Miller can make violent lateral cuts to make defenders miss or accelerate quickly to gain significant yardage.

1. Darius Rush

Yes, Darius Rush hasn’t received as much attention as some of his Senior Bowl peers. Still, he has impressive physical attributes that make him a promising prospect. Compared to his South Carolina teammate Cam Smith, Rush is taller and faster. In fact, he recorded the fastest speed at the Senior Bowl at 21.65 mph. Rush intercepted two passes and deflected six more on only 31 targets during the last season. Take note, however, that he did allow some significant plays on tape. Despite already being 23 years old on draft day, Rush has plenty of positive qualities.

Originally a high school wide receiver, Rush transitioned to playing corner for South Carolina during fall camp in 2019. After playing mostly on special teams in 2020, he started at corner in 2021 and 2022. This led to his invitation to the Senior Bowl. At the NFL level, Rush is likely to be a backup outside corner for a zone-based defense and offer value on special teams. However, he has development potential due to his length and ball skills. The Commanders could surely use someone like him.