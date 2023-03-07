The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is now in the books, and we have a much better look at some of the top prospects in the upcoming draft. With this knowledge in hand, it’s about time for a new 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

As is often the case, quarterbacks are the talk of the town leading up to the draft. Four signal-callers, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, have established themselves as the best in the class, and many see them as locks to go in the top 10.

Many teams need a quarterback this year, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see multiple trades very early in the first round.

This NFL mock draft includes selections for all 31 picks in the first round of the 2023 Draft (there’s only 31 because the Miami Dolphins forfeited theirs due to tampering). Much like our 3.0 NFL mock draft, this 4.0 version will include trades to help better predict what may happen.

Without further ado, here is our post-Combine 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

No. 1 – Indianapolis Colts [TRADE with CHI]: Bryce Young (QB, Alabama)

Due to the Bears already having a young quarterback to build around, there’s a very good chance they trade out of the top spot. While many quarterback-needy teams will likely bid for the top pick, the Colts make the most sense because they could offer the Bears the most value. Jim Irsay has been on record saying “the Alabama guy doesn’t look too bad,” which is a pretty good indication Indianapolis is high on Bryce Young. Despite his small size, Young has a fantastic skillset and can bring the Colts some much-needed stability under center.

No. 2 – Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud (QB, Ohio State)

Much like their AFC South rivals, the Texans also desperately need a new quarterback. Sure, they could trade up to first overall to ensure they get their top guy, but that seems very unnecessary when they’re already at second overall. With that in mind, taking Ohio State superstar C.J. Stroud makes all the sense in the world. Stroud dazzled with the Buckeyes, and he would be an excellent building block for DeMeco Ryans in his first year as the man in charge in Houston.

No. 3 – Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE, Alabama)

While rumors about Arizona trading back have been circulating, it probably makes more sense to stay put and take a future defensive cornerstone. Given recent developments, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. seems to make the most sense at this spot. The Cardinals need pass-rush help after finishing 24th in sacks and losing J.J. Watt to retirement. Anderson, a two-time Nagurski Trophy winner as the best defensive player in college football, would help this unit tremendously.

No. 4 – Chicago Bears [TRADE with IND]: Jalen Carter (DL, Georgia)

By only trading back three spots, the Bears are still in great position to nab a top defensive prospect. With Anderson already off the board, they take Georgia defensive linemen Jalen Carter, who was a popular choice to go first overall. Now, Carter has been the subject of legal controversy over the last week, which could impact his draft stock. However, his outstanding talent will likely ensure he doesn’t fall too far.

No. 5 – Carolina Panthers [TRADE with SEA]: Anthony Richardson (QB, Florida)

The second of two trades in the top 10 sees Carolina striking a deal with Seattle to move up to fifth overall. The Panthers are another team that needs a new quarterback, and there are many rumors about them trading up to get one. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson dazzled at the Combine this weekend, and Carolina seems like a perfect fit for him. Richardson has even drawn comparisons to Panthers legend Cam Newton, so this is a match made in Heaven.

No. 6 – Detroit Lions [from LAR]: Myles Murphy (EDGE, Clemson)

Thanks to the Rams imploding this season, the Lions have the sixth pick despite finishing above .500. One area where Detroit could improve is along the defensive front, as they finished in the bottom half of the league in terms of sacks. Myles Murphy, a standout at Clemson, could help this pass rush in a big way. With Murphy, Aidan Hutchinson and late-season breakout James Houston, Detroit’s pass rush could be pretty scary next season.

No. 7 – Las Vegas Raiders: Will Levis (QB, Kentucky)

After parting ways with longtime starter Derek Carr, Las Vegas is another team in the quarterback market this offseason. While the Raiders are reportedly in on many quarterbacks through trade or free agency, drafting a quarterback makes more sense long-term. In this scenario, they grab the last of the four top quarterback prospects in Kentucky’s Will Levis. Levis is a very polarizing prospect, but he does have great potential and could thrive in the right situation. Only time will tell whether or not Las Vegas could be that right situation, though.

No. 8 – Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson (EDGE, Texas A&M)

The Falcons are another team that could use a new quarterback- or could stick with Desmond Ridder for a season. With the top four quarterbacks off the board at this point, that decision becomes much easier. Instead, Atlanta chooses to address a pass rush that finished 31st in sacks last season. Texas Tech standout Tyree Wilson is one of the best pass-rush prospects in the class and could dramatically improve this unit.

No. 9 – Seattle Seahawks [TRADE with CAR]: Bryan Bresee (DL, Clemson)

The Seahawks made a surprise playoff appearance this season, so they should be comfortable trading back. One area where Seattle needs help is along the defensive line, especially on the inside. Bryan Bresee can line up anywhere on the line, and his great athleticism makes him a very intriguing prospect.

No. 10 – Philadelphia Eagles [from NO]: Devon Witherspoon (CB, Illinois)

Philadelphia won the NFC title and nearly won the Super Bowl this season, so getting the 10th overall pick from New Orleans is just a nice bonus. That said, the Eagles still might have some needs with the sheer amount of free agents they have this offseason. The secondary figures to lose a lot of production in particular, so taking Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon would be a good move. There are several strong corners in this draft, but Witherspoon gets the edge due to being PFF’s second-highest graded college corner last season and allowing no touchdowns.

No. 11 – Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski (OT, Northwestern)

Tennessee needs serious help along the offensive line, especially after parting ways with stalwart left tackle Taylor Lewan. There are a few great offensive line prospects in the draft, but Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski stands above the rest. The unanimous All-American finished as PFF’s sixth-highest-rated offensive tackle last season and should help the Titans’ offensive line right away.

No. 12 – Houston Texans [from CLE]: Quentin Johnston (WR, TCU)

Having already picked up their new quarterback, the Texans now have to surround him with weapons. Fortunately, they have another first round pick to do just that thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade last year. TCU’s Quentin Johnston seems to be the consensus top receiver in the class, so he’s the easy NFL Mock Draft selection here. Johnston’s great mix of size and athleticism make him a perfect target for a rookie quarterback.

No. 13 – New York Jets: Paris Johnson Jr. (OT, Ohio State)

The Jets also need a new quarterback, but it seems more likely they’ll get one through free agency or trade instead of the draft. One thing they can address is the offensive line, which allowed 42 sacks last season. Paris Johnson Jr. is right up there with Skoronski as the best offensive line prospects in the class, so he would be a home-run selection for New York.

No. 14 – New England Patriots: Zay Flowers (WR, Boston College)

New England could address any of its offensive issues and it would be a good pick. Offensive line and wide receiver are both positions of need, but we’re going with wideout here in our NFL Mock Draft. Zay Flowers is a speedy receiver who shined locally in three seasons at Boston College. He could become a difference-maker at receiver, something the Patriots have been sorely missing for years.

No. 15 – Green Bay Packers: Brian Branch (S, Alabama)

Green Bay could be in for a roster overhaul this offseason, and one position of need is at safety. Darnell Savage had a rough season, and while Adrian Amos had a good one, he could be a cap casualty this offseason. Alabama’s Brian Branch is a Swiss Army Knife kind of player and could do wonders for the Packers’ defense.

No. 16 – Washington Commanders: Christian Gonzalez (CB, Oregon)

Washington is very thin at cornerback, with Kendall Fuller being the only one of note. Even then, Fuller could become a cap casualty, leaving the Commanders in an even worse spot at the position. There are plenty of corners available to pick from, but Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez seems like the best of the bunch. Gonzalez put on a show at the Combine, and his game tape is great as well.

No. 17 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr. (CB, Penn State)

Much like Washington, Pittsburgh also has a big need at corner. No offense to William Jackson III and Cameron Sutton, but they aren’t exactly top tier corners, and the latter is a pending free agent. So, the Steelers grab the in-state product in Joey Porter Jr., who had a great showing at the Combine. Also, we couldn’t resist the temptation to put him in the same jersey his father wore proudly for so many years in our NFL Mock Draft.

No. 18 – Detroit Lions: Michael Mayer (TE, Notre Dame)

After trading away T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline, Detroit doesn’t have a great option at tight end. So, let’s fix that in this NFL Mock Draft and give the Lions Notre Dame standout Michael Mayer with their second first-round pick. Mayer accounted for over a third of Notre Dame’s receiving yards last season and finished as PFF’s highest-rated tight end.

No. 19 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Broderick Jones (OT, Georgia)

Tampa Bay is in for an offseason of change after losing Tom Brady to retirement and soon many more to free agency. The Buccaneers offensive line was not great in 2022, and more losses could be coming this offseason. Snagging Broderick Jones, who didn’t allow a single sack for Georgia last season, would be a great pick to help improve the line.

No. 20 – Seattle Seahawks: Calijah Kancey (DL, Pittsburgh)

In this scenario, the Seahawks choose to double down on the defensive line with Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey. Although he’s officially a defensive tackle, his great athleticism could help him thrive on the end too. Kancey had a fantastic showing at the Combine, and going in the first round is now a very real possibility.

No. 21 – Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Kincaid (TE, Utah)

The Chargers are facing a cap crunch this offseason, and one possible cap casualty is starting tight end Gerald Everett. With this in mind, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid would be an excellent replacement, as he and Mayer are clearly the top two tight ends in the class. Kincaid racked up 890 receiving yards last season, the second-most of any tight end in college football.

No. 22 – Baltimore Ravens: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Ohio State)

We’re going with the assumption that the Ravens will keep Lamar Jackson, otherwise they’d be picking much earlier. In that case, it’s important that Baltimore improves a wide receiver room that has consistently been one of the NFL’s worst in the Jackson era. Although injuries plagued him last season, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba has sky-high potential and could develop into a difference-maker in the NFL.

No. 23 – Minnesota Vikings: Cam Smith (CB, South Carolina)

The fact that Minnesota finished 13-4 despite having the NFL’s second-worst pass defense is honestly remarkable. If the Vikings want to succeed in the postseason, they desperately need to improve that secondary, especially with Patrick Peterson about to hit free agency. South Carolina’s Cam Smith was an NFL Scouting Combine star and should be a great addition to Minnesota’s secondary.

No. 24 – Jacksonville Jaguars: O’Cyrus Torrence (OG, Florida)

The Jaguars had a breakout season in 2022, winning the AFC South and making it to the Divisional Round. There are plenty of routes they could go with this pick, but we have them reinforcing their offensive line with Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence in our NFL Mock Draft. The Gators lineman isn’t too athletic, but when he’s 6-foot-4 and 347 pounds, it’s not that big of a concern.

No. 25 – New York Giants: Jordan Addison (WR, USC)

New York is in a similar situation to Baltimore in that both desperately need wide receivers for their pending-free-agent quarterback, or whoever replaces them. So, let’s address that need with USC’s Jordan Addison in this NFL Mock Draft. The Trojans standout was previously much higher on draft boards, but a slightly disappointing Combine showing dropped him down a bit. Still, he was a tremendous receiver in college and could succeed at the next level.

No. 26 – Dallas Cowboys: Anton Harrison (OT, Oklahoma)

Dallas’ offensive line could look very different next season with Connor McGovern hitting free agency and Tyron Smith being a possible cap casualty. With that in mind, it makes sense to address that need in the draft. Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison is a very good prospect, roughly on par with Jones, and should be the best tackle remaining.

No. 27 – Buffalo Bills: Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas)

For years, Buffalo has lacked a star running back to complement Josh Allen and the rest of the offense. In this draft, though, the Bills have the perfect opportunity to finally address it in Texas’ Bijan Robinson. The Longhorns superstar had an amazing college career and is potentially the best running back prospect in years.

No. 28 – Cincinnati Bengals: Kelee Ringo (CB, Georgia)

Cincinnati’s pass defense was below average in 2022, and with many secondary players about to hit free agency, going defensive back in the draft makes sense. There was a time where Kelee Ringo was a surefire top-10 pick, but a shaky 2022 season dropped his stock considerably. Still, he is an immensely talented corner and would be a great get for the Bengals.

No. 29 – New Orleans Saints [from SF via MIA & DEN]: Nolan Smith (EDGE, Georgia)

New Orleans is facing a cap crunch once again this offseason, and the roster could look very different next season. The Saints actually had the fifth-most sacks in the league last season, so reinforcing the pass rush to make up for potential losses seems like a good idea. Nolan Smith was an absolute star at the Combine, and could easily sneak into the first round now.

No. 30 – Philadelphia Eagles: Lukas Van Ness (EDGE, Iowa)

Philadelphia stands to lose a lot on the defensive front, with Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave all about to hit the market. Lukas Van Ness could easily go much earlier, but the Eagles would be happy to have him fall to them. He was another player with a good NFL Scouting Combine showing and could help the Eagles maintain their stellar pass rush.

No. 31 – Kansas City Chiefs: BJ Ojulari (EDGE, LSU)

Kansas City needs better production on the edge, and Frank Clark’s departure- the Chiefs are reportedly going to release him- only heightens that need. LSU’s BJ Ojulari didn’t do much at the Combine, but excelled at what he did do. He had a great career with the Tigers and should be a great addition for the Super Bowl Champions.