The Washington Commanders were probably among the least impressive teams that won their NFL Week 1 opener. The Commanders beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-16, holding off arguably the worst team in the entire league. The Commanders' victory raised questions about Washington's ability to contend for a playoff spot in the 2023 season.

On the one hand, a win is a win. The Commanders took care of business against a team they were supposed to beat. It put Washington in a very very early tie for first place atop the NFC East. On the other hand, a loss at home against the lowly Cardinals would've been a disaster, and Washington is somewhat lucky to have avoided an upset.

The Commanders were the second-biggest favorites on the Week 1 schedule. Washington failed to cover the spread and didn't take the lead for good until the fourth quarter. Arizona's front office might have little interest in winning games this season, hoping to get the No. 1 overall pick and USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington has a real chance to get off to a 2-0 start. In Week 2, the Commanders are scheduled to visit the Denver Broncos, which were upset by the Las Vegas Raiders and only scored 16 points in Week 1. There's also a reason why the Broncos are favored over the Commanders by north of a field goal.

Let's take a look at causes for concern regarding the Commanders after they barely got by the Cardinals in their 2023 opener.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

3. Commanders QB Sam Howell didn't look the part

Sam Howell was the Commanders' biggest question mark entering Week 1. While there was plenty of optimism about what Howell could become, his one start as a rookie and his 2023 preseason appearances didn't tell much about his chances to be a winning quarterback. Howell's start against the Cardinals was not exactly encouraging.

Howell completed 19 of 31 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His 77.6 passer rating ranked 23rd out of the 32 Week 1 quarterbacks. Howell's mediocre performance came against a Cardinals' defense that surrendered the second-highest opponents' passer rating last season and is supposed to be worse in 2023.

If the Commanders want any chance of competing for a division title, they'll need much-improved quarterback play. It's been over a decade since Washington won 10 games in a season. The organization's inability to find a franchise quarterback has largely been to blame.

Maybe Howell is the quarterback the Commanders have been seeking. It's certainly way too early to make a determination one way or the other. But Howell didn't pass his first test in Week 1.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

2. Can the Commanders protect Sam Howell?

The most concerning aspect of Howell's 2023 debut against the Cardinals was the six sacks that he took. The quarterback deserves some of the blame for holding onto the ball too long. Washington's offensive line, of course, is also at fault.

Was Howell or the offensive line more responsible for the pressure that the quarterback faced? The answer is complicated and not nearly as important as the result. The Commanders lost 46 yards of total offense on Cardinals sacks, a significant reason why Washington was limited to just 20 points against a team that's headed nowhere in 2023.

If Howell had trouble staying upright against the Cardinals, what chance does he have against the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles? Micah Parsons and the Cowboys pummeled Daniel Jones in the season opener. The Eagles had 15 more sacks than any team last season, and Jalen Carter tied for the league-high in pressures during his Philadelphia debut Sunday.

1. Commanders DE Chase Young can't stay on the field

Any optimism that Chase Young would have a resurgent season in 2023 seemingly went out the window upon word that he would miss the Commanders' Week 1 game against the Cardinals. Young is expected to miss Washington's Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos, as well. The defensive end is on track to make his 2023 debut in Week 3 because of a neck injury, according to The Athletic.

Young has barely contributed to Washington since being named the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He only recorded 1.5 sacks in 2021 before his season was cut short by a torn ACL. Young had just five tackles with no sacks in three games last season. Considering Young hasn't been anything close to a dominant pass rusher in three years, his injury to start the 2023 season doesn't provide optimism that he can regain his old form in the coming months. The Commanders declined Young's fifth-year option ahead of Week 1.

Washington's defensive line is the strength of the team. A healthy and impactful Young could boost the unit even further, potentially helping to make up for some of the Commanders' weaknesses. It remains to be seen if the 2020 version of Young will be playing for Washington ever again.