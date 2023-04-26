The Washington Commanders are not going to exercise defensive end Chase Young’s fifth-year option, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

The decision regarding Chase Young’s fifth-year option has been in question for much of this offseason, and the Commanders had been delaying on making a decision while the team’s ownership status has been up in the air. Head coach Ron Rivera indicated that the decision, among others, was held up because of the ownership status. The Commanders had until Tuesday, May 2, to make a decision on the fifth-year option, but there is no more waiting now.

Young will play for the Commanders in 2023 in a contract year, hoping to have his first healthy season since his rookie year. He played nine games in 2021, and just three games in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference. Young’s cap hit in 2024, had the Commanders picked up his fifth-year option, would have been just under $17.5 million, according to Spotrac. Now, Young will hope to stay healthy and earn a long-term contract after the 2023 season.

Declining the fifth-year option does not mean that Young’s days with the Commanders are coming to an end after the 2023 season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He noted that Ron Rivera has a track record of taking care of homegrown players who perform and handle things right. The Commanders hope that Young plays a healthy season and performs at a high level.

Only time will tell if the former No. 2 overall pick will have a future with the Commanders past the 2023 season.