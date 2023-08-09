The Washington Commanders declined defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year option this offseason, but Young said he feels good and is determined to earn a new deal during training camp.

“I feel myself,” Chase Young said, via the Associated Press. “I feel good and I'm running around and I'm feeling explosive again.”

Young was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and was expected to become a star defensive end in the league for the Commanders. He won AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, but suffered a torn ACL in 2021, which impacted him in the 2022 season as well. The injury is a large bart of why Young's fifth-year option was declined.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Head coach Ron Rivera spoke about how it was a tough task for Young to return to form last season.

“It was almost kind of a pie in the sky that he would be who he is,” Ron Rivera said, via the Associated Press. “(We realized) it's just going to be a matter of time. He had to work through those things (and) we were hoping he would get back soon, but it just didn't work and that's all part of it.”

Young's snaps were limited down the stretch last season, even after he returned to game action. The hope is that this offseason gave Young enough time to fully recover and return to his peak form for the 2023 season. There is a ton of motivation for Young, as this is a contract year for him.