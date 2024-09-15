The Washington Commanders had an injury scare during their matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game following a hard hit to his ribs. However, he's back on the field for Dan Quinn's team as it looks like that shot to the ribs wasn't too serious.

The Commanders are in the early stages of Quinn and GM Adam Peters' first year at the helm, so keeping Daniels upright and healthy is paramount for the team. Although he's a dynamic threat with both his arms and his legs, they have to protect him. Even games like today's matchup against the Giants become that much tougher if they lose Daniels for a longer length of time. Luckily, he's back on the field leading the Washington attack.

Jayden Daniels, Commanders look to win first game of 2024 season

After a humbling 37-20 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Commanders returned home to take on the Giants in their second matchup of the 2024 season. Daniels, the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, won the starting quarterback job after a strong performance in training camp and in the preseason. He had a decent debut against the Buccaneers last week but was a much bigger threat running the ball than passing. In order for Washington to succeed in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's attack, the passing game needs to click as well.

So far through Sunday's divisional matchup, Daniels is 13 of 15 for 112 yards and a QBR of 97.8. A much better performance through the air than last week, when he struggled on the road against the Bucs. He also has seven carries for 30 yards, a solid 4.3 YPR mark on the afternoon. Today's game is one that Daniels and the Commanders need to win, as it shows they are progressing under Quinn, Kingsbury and the coaching staff. They are more talented than the Giants on paper, so claiming a victory today would be an excellent result for the team.

The organization is now in year two of owner Josh Harris' leadership, and his vision continues to change the Commanders. A new home stadium could be on the way, and Peters is helping Quinn to rebuild a winning organization. Former leaders Martin Mayhew and Ron Rivera had their messages grow stale, so overhauling the leadership structure after his first season in charge was Harris' priority. He's done his part. Now it's up to Peters, Quinn, Kingsbury, Daniels and the rest of the team to execute their owner's hopes and dreams.