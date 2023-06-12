The Washington Commanders seem to be in limbo right now, and not just with their ownership situation.

Washington's overall roster is solid enough, with some very good players on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Commanders have some solid weapons with Pro Bowl receiver Terry McLaurin leading the way. On defense, they boast one of the NFL's best defensive lines with four former first-round picks.

However, a few key weaknesses, particularly at quarterback, will likely prevent the Commanders from reaching their full potential. With every other team in their division making the playoffs last year, it may be another tough season in the nation's capital.

That said, they play the games for a reason and Washington still has a shot to surprise some people this year. To do that, the Commanders will need big performances from not just their stars, but some of their lesser-known players as well.

Without further ado, let's meet two players who could be hidden gems for Washington this season.

Cody Barton

The Commanders made some notable signings in free agency this offseason, most notably fortifying their offensive line with tackle Andrew Wylie and guard Nick Gates. One of their savviest moves, though, was landing Barton, a linebacker formerly with the Seattle Seahawks, to a one-year deal worth just $3.5 million. For that price tag, Barton could be an absolute steal for Washington.

In his first three NFL seasons, Barton didn't get much of a chance to shine. He started just five games in that time, but still had a solid 95 tackles and two passes defended. The former Utah linebacker broke out in 2022, though, recording 136 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, six passes defended and two interceptions. Barton became a legitimate do-it-all linebacker for a surprising Seahawks team.

As he now moves from Washington state to Washington D.C., Barton will have some big shoes to fill. Cole Holcomb, who had been one of the Commanders starting linebackers for the last four seasons, left in free agency to join the Pittsburgh Steelers. Barton should take his place in the middle of the defense, meaning there will be pressure on him right away. With his performance in Seattle last season, Barton should be a great addition to Washington's defense.

Dyami Brown

This could end up being a make-or-break season for Brown, a third-year receiver from North Carolina. He hasn't made much of an impact in his first two seasons, posting just 17 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. His catch percentage of just 43.7 percent also desperately needs to come up. However, he has the potential to become an important piece of the offense.

In college, Brown established himself as one of the country's premier deep threats. Over his last two collegiate seasons, he recorded 2,133 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging over 20 yards per reception. He still has all the attributes that made him such a deep threat in college, it's just a matter of unlocking that potential.

Fortunately for the Commanders, they may just have the key to that luck. Sam Howell, who figures to be the team's starting quarterback this season, was Brown's quarterback at North Carolina. The two were at their best alongside each other, and perhaps that could carry over to the NFL level.

Brown probably won't become a full-time receiver, as McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel are all ahead of him. As an occasional deep threat, though, he could be a perfect fit. If Brown can take that third-year leap, then he could add another dimension to this Commanders offense.