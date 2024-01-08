Is Adam Peters the leading candidate for Commanders head of football operations?

The Washington Commanders continue to mold the future of the franchise following the dismissal of head coach Ron Rivera. Under new ownership, the Commanders are in search of a new head coach and head of football operations and could be turning to one of the best franchises in the NFL for the latter.

Washington has requested to interview San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters, who will meet with the Commanders this week, per Albert Breer.

Helping in the search for both positions is former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers along with former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman. As it turns out, Myers has a history with Peters.

As Mike Garafalo reports, Peters is “definitely a strong candidate” to be the next Commanders general manager as he and Myers have a relationship that goes way back. Both are UCLA alums and attended high school at Monte Vista High a few years apart.

This relationship doesn’t make it a guarantee that Peters leaves the 49ers for the Commanders but it is significant to note that he turned down interviews with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans last year for similar roles. The Las Vegas Raiders are also reportedly interested in Peters for their GM job.

Who is Adam Peters?

Peters has been part of NFL front offices since 2003 when he joined the New England Patriots scouting department. He spent five seasons with the Pats before joining the Denver Broncos, where he was a member of their scouting department from 2009-2016. He won three Super Bowl rings during his tenures with New England and Denver.

Peters was named vice president of player personnel for the 49ers in 2017 and stayed in that role for four seasons before being promoted to assistant general manager under John Lynch in 2021.

The 49ers reached the playoffs in each of Peters' three seasons as assistant GM. They lost in the NFC championship game in consecutive seasons and earned the top seed in the conference for this year's postseason.

Adam Peters is in line to run his own NFL team and the Commanders seem like a logical landing spot.