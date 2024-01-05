San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch provides updates on the status of Arik Armstead and Trent Williams

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch provided a couple of injury updates on Friday, ahead of the team's Week 18 contest versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Lynch first spoke on defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who has missed the last four games with foot and knee injuries. Armstead has been a crucial missing piece for the 49ers the past month, especially in the run defense. San Francisco is now hoping to get Armstead back healthy in the playoffs.

“That's our hope,” Lynch said about Armstead. “Extra time allows him time to heal up. I don't know about ‘expect', but we hope to,” via Brian Murphy.

The good news is the 49ers secured a first-round bye, so they will have an extra week for any of their injured players to get better before their playoffs begin, including running back Christian McCaffrey. They also will rest quarterback Brock Purdy. Though Purdy could probably play this week if the 49ers hadn't clinched the bye, it's not a bad idea to take precautionary measures after his recent stingers.

However, the 49ers do not plan to rest offensive tackle Trent Williams the entire game this weekend. Williams played last Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but sustained a groin injury the week before versus the Baltimore Ravens.

“Trent's in good health right now,” Lynch said. “We intend on playing Trent a little bit on Sunday,” via Murphy.

Williams will not be the only starter to at least play for part of the game. Due to injuries, the 49ers cannot rest all of their starters this week, so expect to see Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and co. getting at least some action versus the Rams.