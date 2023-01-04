By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders quarterback rotation this season has been a confusing and winding journey. They’ll enter Week 18 with a different quarterback under center as the Commanders look towards the future.

Washington started Carson Wentz in Week 17. That plan backfired as Wentz completed 16-of-28 passes for 143 yards and three interceptions. The Commanders lost to the Browns 24-10 as Washington was eliminated from the postseason.

In Week 18, the Commanders will start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. However, Fowler also reports that rookie Sam Howell is expected to see playing time as well.

After Wentz went down with an injury, Heinicke made nine starts for the Commanders this season. He went 5-3-1 in those starts, completing 62.2% of his passes for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

However, the Commanders went 0-2-1 during Heinicke’s final three starts. That led to head coach Ron Rivera inserting Wentz back in at QB. Heinicke is a free agent this offseason and perhaps the Commanders want to see if he could be the team’s starter moving forward.

Sam Howell will be making his NFL debut when he enters the Commanders’ contest against the Cowboys. Washington selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent three years at North Carolina before going pro, throwing for 10,283 yards 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,009 yards and an additional 17 touchdowns.

With the Commanders eliminated from the postseason, they want to see what they have in Howell. Heinicke will be a FA while Washington could cut Wentz for $0 dead cap.

After being chosen in the fifth round and sitting on the bench all season, Howell will finally have an opportunity to play in Week 18. He’ll look to prove Washington right for drafting him and look to potentially become the Commanders’ starting QB next season.