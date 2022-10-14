NFL
Carson Wentz reacts to destroying Roquan Smith with heroic block in Commanders’ win over Bears
Carson Wentz was instrumental to the Washington Commanders win over the Chicago Bears, though it wasn’t due to his right arm. With the Commanders down 7-6 in the fourth quarter, Wentz threw an absolute beauty of a block that helped running back Brian Robinson Jr. inch closer to the goal line on a drive that ultimately resulted in a touchdown. But it wasn’t just any block. The Commanders quarterback absolutely walloped Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, one of the better defenders in the league.
After the game, Carson Wentz had a hilarious reaction to the unusual role he played in the victory, per David Aldridge of The Athletic.
“It’s just an instinctual thing,” Wentz said. “Any time you see a guy cut back, if I can get in the way, get in the way. If I (can block), I’ll block. Like I said, hopefully I’m not making a living doing it. But situationally, down there, close to the end zone, I’m going to do whatever I can do to help this team.”
Carson Wentz said that “it’s just an instinctual thing.” But the Commanders quarterback added that he hopes he’s not “making a living down there.” Given the state of his health at the moment- He’s dealing with hand and shoulder injuries- it’s not likely that he will be.
However, Carson Wentz said that he’s “going to do whatever he can do to help this team”- and it’s hard not to believe him. Barreling into Roquan Smith, a hard-nosed linebacker, was enough to prove that.