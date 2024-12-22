C.J. Gardner Johnson flew the bird while Saquon Barkley romped for a long touchdown. But at the end of the day, the Philadelphia Eagles’ choke job versus the Commanders eliminated the 49ers and Cowboys from the playoffs.

After Eagles QB Jalen Hurts left with a concussion, Commanders counterpart Jayden Daniels threw five touchdown passes and the Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles' winning streak at 10. The Commanders scored with six second remaining for a stunning 36-33 win in a game where Washington turned the ball over five times.

Daniels' heroics culminated with a 57-yard touchdown drive in the final 1:58, finding Jamison Crowder in the end zone. Daniels bounced back from throwing an interception on the previous possession and led the Commanders (10-5) back after they fell behind by 14 points seven minutes into the game and trailed by 14 going into the fourth quarter.

Eagles, head coach Nick Sirianni suffer tough loss

Washington is now on the verge of earning a playoff berth while the Eagles (12-3) hurt their chances of earning the top overall seed in the NFC.

The Eagles had to make a go of it without Hurts for most of the game. He got injured in the first quarter after a hard tackle sent him to the sideline. Pickett turned in a 14-of-24 performance for 143 yards. He also threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown.

It looked early like an Eagles blowout. They scored two touchdowns in the first eight minutes of the game. By the end of the first quarter, they held a 21-7 advantage. A pair of third-quarter field goals sent the Eagles into the fourth quarter with a 27-14 lead. Also, the Eagles picked off Daniels late in the fourth quarter with a 30-28 lead.

Furthermore, DeVonta Smith dropped a third-down pass that would have been a first down and effectively ended the game. Instead, the Eagles had to kick another field goal for a 33-28. That set up the dynamic finish for Daniels and the Commanders.