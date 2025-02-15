The Washington Commanders have emerged as the most logical and compelling landing spot for star pass rusher Myles Garrett if the Cleveland Browns ultimately decide to move on from their franchise cornerstone. With Garrett publicly requesting a trade following a tumultuous 2024 season, speculation about where the perennial All-Pro could land is rampant. While a trade remains uncertain, the Commanders check all the boxes for a team that could credibly make a move for one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

One of the biggest hurdles in acquiring a superstar like Garrett is financial commitment. Garrett has two years remaining on his five-year, $125 million extension and is likely seeking a new deal that would reset the edge rusher market. Washington, however, is in a prime position to accommodate such a contract. With roughly $80 million in cap space heading into the offseason, the Commanders have the flexibility to extend Garrett and still address other roster needs.

Furthermore, Washington possesses the draft capital necessary to entice Cleveland. The Commanders hold the No. 29 pick in the upcoming draft, which would likely be a centerpiece in trade negotiations. Cleveland, which is still dealing with the financial ramifications of the Deshaun Watson contract, may see a first-round pick as an opportunity to reset and add young talent to a roster that is in flux.

Myles Garrett is a perfect fit for Dan Quinn’s defense

Defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn has built his reputation on having dominant pass rushers at the core of his defenses. From Micah Parsons in Dallas to the Legion of Boom era in Seattle, Quinn’s best units have always had an elite defensive presence disrupting opposing quarterbacks. Myles Garrett would be the perfect fit for Quinn’s aggressive defensive scheme, instantly upgrading a Commanders pass rush that lacked a true game-changer in 2024.

Washington’s current pass-rushing situation is far from ideal. Dante Fowler Jr. led the team with 10.5 sacks last season, but he’s not a long-term solution. Dorance Armstrong is a solid rotational player but not a dominant edge threat. With Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne already anchoring the defensive interior, adding Garrett would give Washington one of the most formidable defensive fronts in the league.

Despite Browns GM Andrew Berry publicly stating that the team has no plans to trade Garrett, the reality of their financial situation suggests that a deal isn’t entirely off the table. Garrett’s contract, while team-friendly in terms of cap hits for the next two seasons, becomes more complicated when considering his push for a lucrative extension. With Cleveland still lacking first-round picks from the Watson trade and dealing with long-term cap concerns, moving Garrett in exchange for premium draft capital could be a tough but necessary decision.

If Washington were to sweeten the deal by including a veteran like Jonathan Allen, who is in the final year of his contract, the Browns might be more inclined to pull the trigger. Allen would give Cleveland an immediate impact player in the trenches, allowing them to remain competitive while gaining flexibility for the future.

If the Browns truly make Myles Garrett available, the Washington Commanders should be first in line to make a deal. With ample cap space, a clear defensive need, and a young quarterback in Jayden Daniels still on a rookie contract, Washington is built to make a bold move. Garrett would not only transform the Commanders’ defense but also send a strong message that Washington is serious about competing in the NFC. While there are still hurdles to clear before any trade materializes, the fit is undeniable. If Cleveland is willing to listen, Washington has the pieces to make it happen.