By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into Week 18, the Washington Commanders find themselves at 7-8-1. With their season all but over, rookie quarterback Sam Howell could potentially make his NFL debut.

Throughout this season, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has opted to send out two different quarterbacks. Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz have both taken the field this season.

Heinicke and Wentz have both struggled to find success this season. The pair of quarterbacks have combined for 3,614 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

In Week 17, the Commanders fell to the Cleveland Browns. With the loss, they were eliminated from the playoffs.

Following the game, Rivera was asked about the team’s plan at quarterback heading into Week 18. He was also asked if Sam Howell could potentially take the field.

Rivera kept his response simple when asked about Howell and the Commanders quarterbacks. He stated, “We’ll see. I’m not gonna try and predict anything. We’ll see what happens.”

The Commanders added Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Prior to being drafted, Howell spent three seasons at North Carolina.

During his time at North Carolina, Howell served as a three-year starter. He appeared in 35 total games, throwing for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. On the ground, he added 1,009 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also finished his collegiate career with four receptions for 24 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With the Commanders heading into the final game of their season, it could make sense to send Sam Howell onto the field. A strong outing from the rookie quarterback could give the team another option heading into the offseason.