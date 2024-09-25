The Washington Commanders got a big win on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals but lost their running back in the process. Austin Ekeler left the third quarter of the game and was taken into the locker room for a possible concussion. Ahead of Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Dan Quinn has already given a status update for the running back.

“Dan Quinn said RB Austin Ekeler (concussion) is OUT for Sunday’s game in Arizona,” Commanders reporter Nicki Jhabvala tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

The day after the game, Quinn noted that Ekeler was going to stay in Virginia to begin the concussion protocol.

“Austin had a concussion and also a laceration on his ear,” Quinn said. “So, he went back to Virginia today to begin the concussion protocol. I'll have more info as it goes toward the end of the week. Instead of coming out here to Arizona, he went back home to Virginia to begin that process.”

Ekeler shouldn't miss much time in the season, and the Commanders have running backs on deck that will take over the load.

Commanders will have to go without Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler has been sort of a Swiss army knife for the Washington Commanders, and he's been like that his entire career. Coming out of the backfield while also catching passes has been Ekeler's specialty, and when he joined the Commanders in the offseason, he mentioned what he expected his role to be.

“I know I'm going to be one of those backs who catch and run the ball. That's when I've had the most success,” Ekeler said. “It's usually when we've had some kind of tandem, where we have someone who can relieve me.”

“I appreciate it because my body feels a lot better after games. It helps me get through the entire season. It seems like a match made in heaven. I'm going back to my roots and building a new culture in Washington.”

So far this season, Ekeler has rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown, and nine catches for 121 yards.