Dan Quinn sends a farewell message to Cowboys after taking Commanders job.

The Washington Commanders remained patient through the head coach search and finally hired Dan Quinn. He's a veteran coach and is well-respected across the league. Shortly after being hired, Quinn sends a message to his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Overall, Quinn is excited for his second chance at being a head coach. He praises Josh Harris and the ownership group after hiring him for the job, according to Commanders team reporter, Zach Selby.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to become the next head coach of such a storied franchise and fanbase. Under the leadership of Josh Harris, the ownership group, and Adam Peters, we cannot wait to help usher in a new era of Washington Commanders football. The organization has an outstanding vision, and I'm honored to be a part of what's next.”

The new Commanders head coach praised the Cowboys organization. His three seasons in Dallas helped him get back to a head coaching position. After that, Dan Quinn dropped a bold promise to Washington.

“I want to thank Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, Coach Mike McCarthy, and the entire Dallas Cowboys organization for the past three seasons. The players, coaching staff, and everyone across the organization became family in such a short time. We have a great task ahead of us, but the ownership group, Adam, and I are lockstep in putting in the work to achieve our goal: consistently competing for Super Bowls year in and year out.”

The last time the Commanders franchise made the Super Bowl was in 1992. Considering it's been over 30 years since even playing for a championship, Dan Quinn's comments are insanely bold. But the good news is, it doesn't seem like Washington is that far away from being a true playoff contender.

This offseason is crucial for this organization. Luckily, they have plenty of cap space and great draft capital. Additionally, the roster isn't half bad either. Dan Quinn's ability to lead a defense is great for the Commanders and could lead to success.