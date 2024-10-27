Earlier this week, it was reported that Jayden Daniels will likely suit up Sunday vs the Washington Commanders in their showdown vs the Chicago Bears. There was some concern about Daniels' status after a rib injury he sustained last week vs the Carolina Panthers sidelined him for the ending of that game, which turned out to be a blowout victory.

Ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Bears, head coach Dan Quinn spoke on what exactly the process will be leading up to kickoff to ensure Daniels' status in the contest, per Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

“Just spoke with Dan Quinn. He feels really good with where Jayden is at and how he looked in that Friday practice,” reported Wolfon. “He will still workout pregame but barring a last minute setback Jayden Daniels will start today.”

Jayden Daniels has been the best rookie in the NFL so far this season, already setting NFL records for his efficiency and leading the Commanders to a surprising 5-2 start to the season, one that has vaulted them up the NFC playoff standings in the process.

Meanwhile, the Bears have a star rookie quarterback of their own in Caleb Williams, who has overcome a slow start to look like a future Pro Bowler in his own right.

While this matchup was initially maybe not expected to be one of the marquee games of the year this year, the NFL confirmed that it is by moving the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals out of the 4:25 “Game of the Week” slot recently and flexing the Bears vs Commanders game into that window.

Assuming the pregame warmups go according to plan, Dan Quinn seems confident that Jayden Daniels will indeed be in the lineup when the two teams kick off from Landover, Maryland.