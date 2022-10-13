‘They can’t f*** with me’: Commanders owner Daniel Snyder claims ‘dirt’ on Roger Goodell, Jerry Jones, other NFL owners

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is in great deal of trouble, with investigations coming at him from all directions. Snyder, who has owned the Commanders franchise since 1999, is facing allegations of sexual harassment, financial impropriety and toxic culture, all of which threaten his future as the team owner. In fact, ESPN reports that many league owners want Snyder removed as owner of Washington’s franchise. But Snyder isn’t just sitting back and watching this unfold. No, the Commanders owner looks like he’s going to fight- and fight dirty.

Snyder claims to have ‘dirt’ on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners, such as Dallas Cowboys boss Jerry Jones. Here’s what Daniel Snyder allegedly said to a “close associate,” according to ESPN.

“Snyder recently told a close associate that he has gathered enough secrets to “blow up” several NFL owners, the league office and even commissioner Roger Goodell.

“They can’t f— with me,” he has said privately.”

Daniel Snyder claims to have ‘dirt’ on Roger Goodell and other owners. such as Jerry Jones, that could “blow up” the NFL commish and others. The Commanders owner, confident in the secret intel he claims to have, said that “they can’t f*** with me.”

ESPN goes on to report that Snyder allegedly instructed his law firms to look into Jones, other owners and Goodell himself. Clearly, if the Commanders owner is going down, he wants to bring the league with him.

Daniel Snyder reportedly has a “file” on Jones, who has been a longtime supporter and friend. Keep your friends close and your enemies closer, apparently!

Snyder’s lawyers and a Commanders spokesperson denied the allegations. But, given Snyder’s track record, would it really be surprising that he would go to these lengths to retain ownership of the Commanders?

It shouldn’t be.